Between 2014-22, New IIT, IIM Were Established Each Year': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remined people that between 2014 and 2022, each year his government has established IIT and IIMs in the country. He further added that in 9 years rule of Bhartiya Janta Party, his government tried to transform the education system in the country by establishing number of higher education institution in India.

While virtually addressing the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Between 2014 through 2022, a new IIT and IIM were established each year. Before this, there were only few in the country. Similarly, for seven decades only seven All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) were serving the country. But today, 1500 AIIMS are being built in the next 7 years, some of which are already operational."

Highlighting his government’s achievement in last nine years, PM Modi said the number of universities in India has grown to 1,100 from around 720 in 2014 while there are now 700 medical colleges against 400 earlier. Besides this, he claimed that on an average, his year his government tries to establish a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) with skill development courses.

He further emphasised on the infrastructural development of the educational institutions to meet the present demands of the job markets and structural reforms in the higher education sector of the country. While giving employment letters to 71,000 people across India, PM Modi said his government has changed the method of recruitment to decrease instances of corruption and nepotism.

In his virtual speech at the event, PM Modi referred to his meeting with CEOs of leading global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco and contended that there is ‘unprecedented positivity’ among Industry leaders towards India. Foreign Direct Investment and the country’s record export have created employment opportunities in every corner of India, he said, noting that the nature of jobs has evolved constantly supporting the emerging sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will soon complete nine years of his government said the country has seen a revolution in the start-up sector and their numbers have risen to nearly a lakh from a few hundred before 2014. He claimed that in these 9 years, around 10 lakh job opportunities were created in India by the startups. Sharing development figures in the last one year, PM Modi said the length of rural roads has risen to 7.25-lakh km from 4-lakh km while the number of airports have seen a steady increase from 74 to nearly 150.