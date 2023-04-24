Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Announces 4,374 Vacancies for Class 10 And 12 Pass Students

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting online applications for class 10 and 12 pass students for various positions. It has released a total of 4,374 vacancies for the role of Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B, Technician/B, and Stipendiary Trainee for the category I & II. The application forms will be opened today. The last date to apply for the job is May 22. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of BARC—barconlineexam.com.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BARC—https://barconlineexam.com/

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link for the job

Step 3: Fill in the application form by submitting the required details.

Step 4: Upload the documents. You have to follow the specifications required.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee

Step 6: Download and save the application for future use.

Candidates can only submit one application for a post. Separate registration forms need to be submitted for each post. The vacancy for Technical Officer/C is 181, Scientific Assistant/B is 7 and Technician/B is 24, whereas for Stipendiary Trainee category I&II is 1,216 and 2,946 respectively.

To apply for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, the candidate must have a three-year diploma after Class 10 or a two-year diploma after Class 12th. Apart from this, those with Diploma / ITI / BSSC / MSc Integrated degree can also apply.

For Stipendiary Category-2, the candidate should have passed out from high school with the first division in Science and Maths subjects. Along with this, ITI should also be done in the related trade. Apart from this, they should have passed class 12 with first division with Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and Biology subjects. Along with this, a two-year Diploma in Dental is also mandatory.

For Technical Officer, MSc, M.Library, BE/B. Tech should be done. Scientific Assistant: B.Sc in Food Technology/ Home Science/ Nutrition. Technician: 10th pass with 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate.

The pay scale for technical officers will be Rs 56,100, whereas for Scientific Assistants it will be Rs. 35,400. The technician post will have a salary of Rs. 21,700. Stipendiary Trainee Category I will be paid Rs 24,000 in the first year followed by Rs. 26,000 in the second year. Similarly, for Category II, first-year pay will be Rs. 20,000, which will increase to Rs. 22,000 for the second year.

https://www.barc.gov.in/careers/vacancy8.pdf

To know more about the exam pattern, mode of selection, and eligibility criteria, candidates are requested to read the official notification of the exam which is published on the official website of BARC.

