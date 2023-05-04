Bharat Coking Coal Limited Announces Vacancies For 77 Junior Overman

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited and owned by the Indian government, has opened up job vacancies for the positions of Junior Overman, Tech, and Sup. Gr-C. Aspiring candidates, who meet the necessary educational qualifications, which include a 3-year diploma in Mining Engineering or a Mining Engineering degree with additional eligibility, can apply for these vacancies. Those who are interested in these positions may submit their applications on or before 25 May 2023. The selection process involves only a Computer Based Test (CBT) and no personal interview. The CBT will consist of multiple-choice questions with no negative marking for incorrect answers, and the questions will be available in both English and Hindi languages.

Age limit

The candidate who wishes to apply must have attained the age of 18 years on or before the date of notification (2 May 2023). They also should not exceed 33 years of age for the OBC (NCL) category and 35 years of age for the SC/ST category as of the date of notification (2 May 2023).

Eligibility criteria

1. A 3-year Diploma in Mining Engineering or a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government from a recognized institution is required.

2. An Overmanship Competency Certificate (Un-restricted) that is given by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) in line with the Coal Mines Regulation of 2017 is also required for working in both Underground (UG) and Open Cast (OC) Mines.

3. Valid Gas testing certificate provided by DGMS is needed.

4. Valid First Aid Certificate is also required.

How to apply

Applicants are required to submit their applications in the specified format by registered or speed post in a sealed envelope to this address: General Manager (P&IR), Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Koyla Bhawan, Koyla Nagar, Post- BCCL Township, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, PIN- 826005. The application should reach the designated address by 5 PM on 25 May 2023.

Time table of the test

The precise timetable for the CBT will be made available on the BCCL website (https://bcclweb.in) at an appropriate time. The outcome of the test will be accessible on the official website of BCCL.

Read all the Latest Education News here