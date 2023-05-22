BHEL Recruitment 2023: Applications For Various Posts Invited; Check Eligibility And Salary

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), headquartered in New Delhi, is a renowned government-owned organisation in India. Established in 1964, it holds the distinction of being the largest engineering and manufacturing company in the country, specifically in the energy and infrastructure domain. BHEL operates across various key sectors, such as power, industry, transmission, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, defence, and water.

Recently, BHEL released a notification for the recruitment of candidates in the Engineering Finance and HR departments. This notification aims to fill the positions of engineer trainee, executive trainee finance and executive trainee HR. Initially, the selection process focuses on the trainee roles. Once selected, candidates undergo one year of training before being appointed as engineers and executives.

Eligibility Criteria:

According to the official notification released for the BHEL Engineer and Executive Trainee Recruitment, candidates who have completed their engineering degree in the relevant field or have accomplished a 5-year integrated master’s degree or dual degree program are eligible to apply for the positions of engineer trainee. The maximum age requirement for candidates is 27 years; however, for individuals holding a postgraduate qualification, the age limit is 29 years.

Qualification for Executive Post:

For the role of executive trainee finance, candidates should have completed their graduation and hold qualifications as a Chartered Accountant or Cost and Work Accountant. On the other hand, for the position of executive trainee HR, candidates should have a graduation degree in Human Resources or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations, along with a two-year post-graduation or diploma.

Selection Process:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications online through careers.bhel.in. Applicants must then participate in a computer-based test as part of the selection process. Upon clearing the examination, candidates are called for an interview. The final merit list is prepared by considering the performance of the candidates in both the test and interview stages.

Salary:

The candidates selected for the positions are provided with basic pay of Rs. 50,000 during the first year of training within the pay scale of Rs 50,000-1,60,000/-. After the completion of the training, the basic pay increases to Rs 60,000 at the beginning of the pay scale of Rs 60,000-1,80,000. The selected candidates are entitled to various benefits such as dearness allowance, medical facilities, gratuity, house rent allowance (HRA), and several other allowances.