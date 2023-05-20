BHU Admission 2023: All You Need To Know About BHU-CUET And Cut-Offs

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is renowned for its academic excellence and has become a dream destination for many students. However, not everyone is familiar with the admission procedure at this prestigious university. Here is all the essential information regarding BHU admission, particularly for undergraduate courses through BHU-CUET UG.

Admission to Banaras Hindu University is done through the BHU Common Entrance Test (BHU-CUET). Prospective students need to appear for the BHU-CUET UG exam for undergraduate courses and the BHU-CUET PG exam for postgraduate courses. The registration process for both exams has already concluded. The BHU-CUET UG exam is scheduled to commence on May 21, while the BHU-CUET PG exam will take place from June 5 to June 12.

The BHU-CUET UG 2023 papers will be of 600 marks for LLB, BA LLB (Hons), BVoc courses, BCom, and BSc (Hons)/ BTech. The total marks for Shastri (Hons) is 400, for BFA total marks will be 600, including theoretical (200 marks) and practical (400 marks).

Similarly, the BPA paper will be of 400 marks, B.Ed and B.Ed – Special Education each is of 400, BPEd is of 400, BSc (Hons. Ag) and BSc (Hons. Ag RGSC) each is of 400 marks. The total marks for BA (Hons) Arts and BA (Social Sciences) is 480 each.

BHU-CUET UG cut-off

Last year, the cut-off marks for BA Honours Arts stood at 340 for general category candidates. Similarly, BA Honours Social Sciences had a cut-off of 352, BSc Honours Mathematics had a cut-off of 391.42, and BA Shastri had a cut-off of 165.6. Additionally, BCom cut-off was 612, while BSc Honours Bio had a cut-off of 459.25.

It’s important to note that certain courses at BHU, such as BTech, Medical and MBBS, require separate entrance exams. Admission to IIT BHU necessitates clearing the JEE Advanced exam, while medical programs like MBBS and BDS demand qualifying in the NEET exam.

Alongside regular courses, BHU offers various special courses, including diploma and certificate programs. Admission to these courses is granted based on specified eligibility criteria, with direct admission being facilitated. Interested candidates can apply for these courses by visiting the official website bhuonline.in, where the online application process is currently open.

BHU’s admission process is primarily governed by the BHU-CUET exams for undergraduate courses. Aspiring students are advised to stay updated with the official website for further information and guidelines regarding the admission procedure.