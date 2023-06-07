BHU Admission 2023: Registration For UG Admissions Begins Today at bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin the registration process for undergraduate programs for the academic session 2023-24 from today, June 7. Interested candidates who have appeared in the CUET UG 2023 can fill the application form at the admission portal- bhuonline.in.

To check the relevant details, applicants should carefully read the BHU Information Bulletin 2023 available on the web portal before proceeding. For making the process smoother for the applicants a help video entitled ‘How to Register for Admission in BHU’ has also been uploaded at bhuonline.in.

The university will only admit students who have appeared in the CUET UG 2023. CUET UG was held in 13 languages. The last phase of CUET UG is currently going on.

BHU has released a complete information bulletin for all the BA courses along with the location, intake and counselling code. There are special provisions for DC/ST/Employee wards/supernumerary seats/OBC/EWS/persons with disability candidates, etc. To apply for BA General Course and other courses, students must have passed minimum 10+2 or equivalent examination.

top videos

Last year, BHU received 4.34 lakh applications through CUET, making it the second university to receive such a high number of applications. The university offers a number of programmes and the duration of the programmes depends on it. The undergraduate programmes are of three years while the postgraduate programmes are of two years and a diploma can be of one or two years depending on the diploma programme.

“Entrance Test of courses shall have CBT as the only component of assessment. Accordingly, candidates shall be selected for admission in such courses in order of merit on the basis of marks secured in the Entrance Test conducted by the NTA provided he she fulfils the minimum eligibility criteria and minimum qualifying marks in the test." reads the statement from the official notice. The entrance exam will be held in computer-based test mode.