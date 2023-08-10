BHU Admissions 2023 PG Seat Allotment Result After August 11 at bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University will announce the seat allocation results for BHU PG Admissions 2023 after August 11. The BHU PG Admissions 2023 seat allotment result will be available on the official website, bhuonline.in, once released.

A note on the official website read, “The result of PG Programs will be announced after 11.08.2023." Additionally, registered candidates should be aware that, August 8, is the last day to make changes to their BHU PG Applications 2023.

For BHU PG Admissions 2023, applications were previously accepted till July 31. Candidates who took the CUET-PG 2023 Exam were eligible to apply for admission to the university’s postgraduate programs. Candidates could apply for BHU PG Admissions 2023 if they received an overall average of at least 50 per cent in their respective bachelor’s programs.

BHU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to Download

Registered candidates will be able to view their seat allocation results by following the instructions below after the publication of the BHU PG Admission Merit List 2023:

Step 1:Visit the official website -bhuonline.in

Step 2:Scroll down on the homepage, and find the BHU postgraduate programme (PET) registration 2023 section.

Step 3:Click on BHU PG Admission Allotment List 2023 at this point.

Step 4:A PDF of the BHU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 list will be displayed. Verify the assigned course.

Step 5:Use your registration number and password to log in to the portal.

Step 6:Save the BHU PG allotment letter on your computer for later use.

Candidates should be aware that the final merit list for admissions to various postgraduate programs at BHU will be compiled based on candidates’ scores in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) - PG 2023 for the subject they chose as well as their undergraduate GPA. From June 5 to June 30, the NTA administered the CUET-PG 2023 Exam in several phases with participation from both left-out students and students from the northeastern state of Manipur, which has been hit by violence.