BHU Invites Applications To Fill 307 Vacancies For Various Teaching Posts

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is inviting job applicants for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Professor. to fill a total of 307 vacancies. Interested candidates can check the official website bhu.ac.in. Let us check the important dates, eligibility criteria and application fees:

Important Dates

The last date of application is July 31. Applicants can apply till 5 pm on the last date.

Vacancy details

Professor: 85

Associate professor: 133

Assistant professor: 89

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for the general category, EWS, and OBC. The applications for SC/ST/PWBD/ women and transgender category candidates are free.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be post-graduate with 55% marks, and also it is mandatory for them to have passed the NET/SELT/SET exam.

Other Relevant Information Candidates Should Know

For the applicants for Associate professor posts, the ‘Quality scores’ obtained by them will be added to their academic scores. Candidates applying for Professor and Assistant professor posts will be shortlisted based on their ‘Quality scores’. The minimum qualifying score is 75 and 120 for these posts.

Shortlisted candidates might need to give a presentation before the authorities announce a final merit list of candidates for interview. The final selection will solely be on the performance in the interview round.

Candidates under the reserved category are required to provide valid certificates. Relaxation will only be granted based on the certificates provided that are issued by the Government of India.

Candidates are requested to check the official website and eligible educational qualifications before applying. Applicants are also requested to submit different application forms if applying for different posts.

If applicants fail to provide correct information and if the application form is incomplete, the application form will be automatically rejected.

The applicants need to download the form so that they can submit the form to the university (if selected). For any document that is non-Indian language, the applicant needs to provide the transcription in either Hindi or English.

Banaras Hindu University is located in Varanasi, India. It is accredited by NAAC with an A grade and is recognised by UGC. It offers UG/PG/Diploma and research courses in multiple disciplines. Admissions are based on university entrance examinations. It is ranked 5th among the top best universities in India.