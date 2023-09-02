BHU Launches Raja Jwala Prasad Postdoctoral Fellowship, Deets Inside

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has taken a step to boost research on its campus by introducing the Raja Jwala Prasad Postdoctoral Fellowship. This program enables faculty members who have secured substantial external funding for research projects to engage young researchers as postdoctoral fellows.

This fellowship is a component of the Union government’s Institution of Eminence (IoE) initiative. Initially, the fellowship is set for a one-year duration, with the possibility of extension for another year contingent upon performance and the availability of funding under IoE.

As per reports, the fellow would be paid a cumulative monthly remuneration of Rs 60,000. They would also be eligible for a monthly HRA of Rs 10,000 as well as a yearly contingency fund of Rs 50,000. Fellows will also get access to benefits such as health care, a library, and other university resources.

The new scheme intends to stimulate multidisciplinary collaboration across departments and push ongoing research projects forward by providing additional research funding. The faculty members who will receive Raja Jwala Prasad Post-Doctoral Fellows will serve as mentors, providing advice and assistance to them during their time at the university. The work is expected to be published in SCOPUS-indexed journals.

Speaking on the new fellowship programme, BHU VC Sudhir Kumar Jain was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “The fellowship will significantly scale up research activity at the university by attracting young and talented postdoctoral researchers in large numbers. It will also contribute by preparing these young scholars for a successful academic and research career ahead."

Further, in a report by Careers 360, Sanjay Kumar, the coordinator of IoE at BHU, noted that the institution recognises faculty members’ contributions in bringing in external financing for research initiatives. This programme is an attempt to assist such faculty members in their quest for new milestones.

This fellowship honours former BHU Pro Vice-Chancellor Raja Jwala Prasad, who was reportedly born in the Uttar Pradesh district of Bijnor. He was a prominent engineer who developed the layout of the university and was essential in creating the groundwork for today’s Banaras Hindu University.

Banaras Hindu University, located in the holy city of Varanasi, is globally renowned today. This university was formed in 1916 by the great nationalist leader, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, in close collaboration with prominent people such as Dr Annie Besant.