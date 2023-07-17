BHU Recruitment 2023: Applications For Over 300 Vacancies Open

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the application process for 307 faculty positions, and interested candidates have until July 31 to submit their applications. To apply for these positions, candidates need to visit the official website at www.bhu.ac.in. Below, you will find further details regarding the vacancies, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and application process.

Eligibility Criteria

Each position has specific eligibility criteria. For the role of a professor, applicants must hold a PhD in the relevant field and have a minimum of ten published research papers. In addition to that, a minimum of ten years of teaching experience is required. For the role of Associate Professor position, a PhD degree and a minimum of eight years of experience are prerequisites.

Vacancy

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) aims to fill 307 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The available positions include 85 vacancies for Professors, 133 vacancies for Associate Professors, and 89 vacancies for Assistant Professors.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must possess a degree in a relevant subject from a recognized University or Institute. The required degree may be at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD level, depending on the position applied for.

Age Limit

The age eligibility criteria for candidates vary based on the specific position. To obtain more detailed information, please refer to the official notification.

Application Fees

Unreserved, EWS, and OBC applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000 through online payment methods. On the other hand, SC, ST, PwBD, women, and transgender candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

How To Apply

Visit the official website: www.bhu.ac.in.

Locate the recruitment section on the homepage.

Look for the link titled “Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties."

Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Make the payment for the application fee.

Upload all the required documents as specified.

Submit the form and save a printed copy for future reference.

Interested candidates should carefully review the official notification and ensure they meet the specified eligibility criteria before applying. The application process should be completed within the given timeframe to be considered for the respective faculty positions at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).