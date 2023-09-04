BHU to Launch Postgraduate Course on Kashi Studies

The Social Sciences Faculty at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to introduce a new postgraduate programme called ‘Kashi Studies.’ This course will focus on teaching students about the political, religious, and social history of Varanasi.

Professor Kaushal Kishore Mishra, the Dean of the Social Sciences Faculty, confirmed that they have prepared this course, and it will be incorporated into the MA history programme. Students who enroll in this course will earn an MA degree in history with a specialisation in ‘Kashi Studies.’ The course is expected to be approved in the upcoming academic council meeting, reported The Indian Express.

The curriculum will cover various aspects of Varanasi’s history including its ancient past, festivals, cultural traditions, religious significance, daily life, river ghats, temples, and political and social developments. The course will also cover Varanasi’s role in India’s struggle for independence.

Professor Mishra elaborated that this course is designed to cater to the growing interest in Varanasi worldwide, given its rising global significance and development as a prominent religious tourism destination.

Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest cities, with its mystical aura and rich religious traditions, art, culture, and spirituality, has captivated people worldwide, including tourists, scholars, and researchers. Now, it will become easier for everyone to delve into its essence.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s focus on preserving indigenous culture and values, a new two-year postgraduate course will comprehensively explore all aspects of ‘Kashi’. The city has long fascinated scholars and researchers, both from within India and abroad.

The Academic Council of Banaras Hindu University recently approved six new courses, including one dedicated to ‘Kashi Studies.’ These courses fall under the self-financed programmes offered by the Department of History, as explained by Professor Kaushal Kishore Mishra to Times of India.

Professor Mishra, who played a significant role in developing these courses, explained that the idea for the PG course on Varanasi was inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s affection for the city. This course reflects that inspiration and will be offered at BHU.

In addition to the ‘Kashi Studies’ course, the academic council has also given the green light to several other new courses. These include Malviya Studies, Diaspora and Global Studies, History of Science and Science Policy, Asian Studies, and Archival Studies and Management.