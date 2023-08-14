BHU to Release PG Admissions 2023 Seat Allotment Result After Independence Day

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) announced that the result for seat allotment of postgraduate (PG) programmes will release after August 15. The BHU PG seat allotment result will be issued on the official website at bhuonline.in. “The BHU PG admissions 2023-24 will be done at the respective departments only after 15.08.2023,” reads the official notice. “The result of PG programs 2023-24 will be announced after 15.08.2023,” it added.

The BHU PG seat allotment result was earlier scheduled to be released after August 11 but it got rescheduled. Once the seat allotment result is declared, the university directed all the registered candidates to prioritise the regular seat option over the paid seat option for their preferred course. The online registration process for BHU PG admission was active till July 31.

If a student selects a paid seat despite being eligible for a regular seat on merit, the candidate will be assigned the paid seat. It is to be noted that the allotment of seats will be made following the candidate’s ‘Preference Order’ and merit.

Furthermore, if an applicant selects both the MA Hindi paid seat and the MA Hindi regular seat, the student will be assigned to the MA Hindi paid seat (first option) even if he/she meets the merit standards for the MA Hindi ‘regular seat’ (second choice).

BHU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to BHU’s official portal at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘PG Seat Allotment Result 2023’

Step 3: As a new page opens, select the programme applied for.

Step 4: The BHU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the PG Seat Allotment Result 2023.

Candidates will be admitted based on their performance in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Before registering for the BHU PG course, candidates needed to check their eligibility for the programme to which they wished to apply.

The merit list for PG admissions will be prepared by BHU based on the marks received by candidates in the Common University Entrance Test for the subject chosen, as well as the scores acquired by them in the corresponding disciplines at the bachelor’s level.