BHU To Release UG Admission Round 1 List For Regular Candidates Today

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be releasing the first seat allotment list for regular undergraduate (UG) admission today. The registered candidates can check the list on the official BHU website bhuonline.in. The second list is scheduled to be announced on August 7. The next lists will be published on August 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. As per the university schedule, the list of vacant spots will be made public on August 16.

Students who did not fill the form, will still get a chance to register themselves for the mop-up round counselling. Based on this, the first list of mop-up round candidates will be released on August 19, followed by the second list one day later. The official notice added that this is a tentative schedule, and any change will be notified on the portal for students’ reference. The entire admission process will be held online and results will be published on the above-mentioned dates after 6.30 pm.

The university also advised that the candidates must accept the offer of admission in order to remain in the system even if they do not receive admission to the course that was their first preference. If a candidate does not accept the ‘Offer of Admission’ before the payment deadline, the offer will be withdrawn, and they will be permanently removed from the university’s admission system.

Earlier, the university published the seat allotment list for PwD (Person with a disability) candidates on August 3 and 4 on the institution’s official website. As per the official notice by the BHU, PwD candidates, who are offered admission, must appear before the university’s medical board on or before August 10 in order to be verified.

The practical exams for students who submitted applications for admission to the Bachelor of Visual Arts and Bachelor of Performing Arts programs will begin on August 16. Only those who completed the application form would be considered for admission. Students who did not complete the form, however, will be able to register for the mop-up round of counselling.