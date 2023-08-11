BHU UG Admissions 2023: Second Seat Allotment List Today at bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University or BHU will release the round 2 seat allotment results for UG admissions 2023 today, August 11. The seat allotment result will be available on the official website, bhuonline.in, in a pdf format, once released. Students who applied will be able to download the list using their application number and date of birth. Those who make it to the merit list will have to submit further documents and admission fees to secure their seats.

There will be five rounds of merit list along with a special and mop-up round. The registration process for the BHU UG mop-up round will open from August 16 to August 18. As per the schedule, the BHU UG mop-up round result will be declared on August 19 and August 20.

BHU issued the round 1 seat allotment result on August 7. Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on August 5, but, it was delayed owing to some reasons. “First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for the main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on bhuonline.in. The fee deadline under the first list is 08.08.2023,” the official account of BHU tweeted.

BHU IG Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU admissions at bhuonline.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage, and find the BHU UG admission 2023 section.

Step 3: Click on BHU UG admission allotment List 2023 at this point.

Step 4: Use your registration number and password to log in to the portal.

Step 5: A PDF of the seat allotment result 2023 list will be displayed. Verify the assigned course.

Step 6: Save the BHU UG allotment letter for later use.

Meanwhile, the PG admission merit list will also be released soon. Earlier, the NTA’s data and the information submitted by the applicants did not match, according to the institution, which caused the BHU PG second list of allocation dates to be delayed. “The result of PG Programmes will be announced after 11.08.2023,” states the official notice.