BHU UG Admissions: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released at bhuonline.in, How to Check

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) issued the round 1 seat allotment result for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes in 2023. Those who have registered for the BHU UG 2023 admission can now check and download the seat allotment list on the official website at bhuonline.in. Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on August 5, but, it was delayed owing to some reasons.

“First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for the main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed onhttp://bhuonline.in. The fee deadline under the first list is 08.08.2023,” the official account of BHU tweeted.

Students who have been allotted seats in the round 1 allocation process are advised to pay the application fee and confirm their admission by tomorrow, August 8 (up to 5:59 PM). It is to be noted that the BHU has allotted seats to students on the basis of the order of preferences selected by them and the merit list.

BHU UG 2023 Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to BHU’s official website atbhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘BHU UG round 1 seat allotment result’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the credentials required and click on submit.

Step 4: The BHU UG Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the PDF file.

Candidates who do not accept the provided seat will be dropped from the BHU UG admissions process. Students who are not assigned seats will be placed on a waitlist and considered in subsequent rounds. In addition, students who do not receive an admission offer in the regular allocation process may apply for the Mop-up Round, which will begin after August 15.

The registration process for the BHU UG mop-up round will open from August 16 to August 18. As per the schedule, the BHU UG mop-up round result will be declared on August 19 and August 20.