BHU UG Merit List for Round 1 Releasing Today At bhuonline.in, How to Check

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the BHU round 1 Merit List for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate courses today, August 3. Those who have cleared the CUET UG exam and applied for BHU UG admission can view the merit list on the official BHU website, bhuonline.in.

As per the official schedule released by the university, the first allotment list for persons with disabilities (PwD) will be released on August 3 at 6:30 PM, followed by the second list that will be released on August 4. Further, the university will release the admission selection list for all the regular students based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) from August 5. A total of eight rounds of selection will be conducted, concluding on August 14. The university will announce the vacant seats once all of the rounds are completed.

BHU UG Admission Merit List 2023: How To Check

To check the BHU UG round 1 merit list, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled ‘BHU UG admission list 2023.’

Step 3: Click on the mentioned link to proceed. A new login page will appear.

Step 4: Use your login credentials to access the page.

Step 5: The BHU first merit list will be displayed on the screen. Take your time to carefully check for your name on the list.

Step 6: Save and download the BHU UG merit list for future reference and admission purposes.

BHU UG Admission 2023: Documents required

Candidates who will be shortlisted will have to report to the designated colleges with all the documents to complete the admission process. These documents include:

1. BHU Application form

2. CUET Score Card

3. Original Marksheets of classes 10 and 12

4. Category certificate

5. PwD and other certificates (if applicable)

The registration window for the mop-up round for BHU UG admission will be made available from August 16 to 18. The results of the BHU UG mop-up round will then be announced on August 19 and August 20. It is important to note that the allotment list for each round will be published at 6.30 PM on the specified date, and the submission of fees must be completed by 5.59 PM the following day.