Bihar BEd CET 2023 Admit Cards Today, How to Download

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Darbhanga will release Bihar Common Entrance Test- BEd or Bihar BEd CET 2023 admit cards today, March 30. Candidates who have registered for the Combined Entrance Test can check and download the hall ticket from the official website- biharcetbed-lnmu.in

The Bihar BEd CET exam is scheduled for Saturday, April 8. The Combined Entrance Test will be held in a single shift from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The online registration window for Bihar BEd CET opened on February 20 and ended on March 15.

Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official site at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Bihar BEd CET 2023 admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The Bihar BEd CET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it. Save and download the admit card.

Step 6: Keep a printout ready for the Bihar BEd CET 2023 hall ticket.

Candidates are requested to refer to the above step-by-step process to download the admit card. Meanwhile, a direct link to access the Bihar BEd hall ticket will be provided by the university once the admit card is released.

According to media reports, a total of 1,84,233 candidates have applied for the combined entrance test this year. The Bihar BEd CET exam is held for students seeking admission to two-year BEd programmes that are offered by several colleges across the state.

As per media reports, Prof Surendra Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of LNMU said, “The application window was open for one month, during which period as many as 96,673 female candidates and 84,560 male candidates applied for the exam."

The combined entrance test will comprise 120 objective-type questions of one mark each. To qualify for the Bihar BEd CET exam, the minimum marks required for candidates belonging to the unreserved (general) category is 35 per cent. While, those belonging to the SC/ST/EWS and other reserved categories need 30 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here