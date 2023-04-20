Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result 2023 Declared, Check Steps to Download

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has declared the Bihar Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET) results today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results by visiting the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. To download the B.Ed CET result, candidates will have to enter their login ID and password on the portal.

LNMU conducted the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam on April 8 at 301 examination centers across the state. The common entrance exam was held for those seeking admission to two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri Programme courses in Bihar.

The details mentioned on the Bihar B.Ed CET result include – Name of the candidate, application number, date of birth, roll number, gender, category, candidate photograph, candidate signature, date of exam, father’s name, total marks obtained, marks secured in every section or subject, and the result status.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to LNMU’s official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Search and click on the B.Ed CET Result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter login ID and password.

Step 4: The Bihar B.Ed 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the B.Ed CET Result.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result.

To pass the Bihar B.Ed exam, the minimum qualifying mark for general candidates is 35 per cent (42 marks) while for reserved category candidates it is 30 per cent which is 36 marks.

This year, a total of 1,84,233 students had registered for the Bihar B.Ed CET exam. Out of these, there were 87,402 female candidates and 74,517 male candidates who appeared in the exam. The exam was held in centres including Arrah, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Hajipur, Gaya, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia, and Madhepura.

The University had set up separate examination centers for female and male candidates. Around 144 exam centres for women and 156 centres for men were prepared.

Read all the Latest Education News here