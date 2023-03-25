BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check to Matric Result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board matric final result 2023 by the last week of March in the online mode. As per the media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by March 28, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Students can check and download their BSEB 10th result at Bihar Board’s official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, once out. The BSEB 10th toppers verification has already started. Over 16 lakh students Read More