Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam 2023 Registration Ends Today, How to Apply

Registration for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 ends today, March 30. The deadline was till March 27 but was later extended for another three days. Students who could not qualify or appear for the exam can get a second chance to clear the exam.

These students will have to register for the Bihar class 12 compartmental exam for whichever subject they want to appear again. The Bihar Board had earlier informed that the result of the intermediate compartment exam 2023 is expected to be declared on or before May 31.

Bihar Board announced the Class 12 results 2023 on March 21. This year, about 13.04 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam and approximately 10.91 lakh candidates cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 12 for 2023 stands at 83.7 per cent. Students who are unhappy with their marks in the Bihar Class 12 examinations 2023 can apply for the compartment exam by March 30.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit BSEB’s official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads- “Click Here For Compartment Special Form 2023.”

Step 3: Then log in using your Username and Password on the portal.

Step 4: Fill up the compartment application form and make the required payment of the exam fee. Submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the final page for further reference.

BSEB is expected to release the class 10 or matric exam result date and time soon. The Bihar Board will share the result announcement information on their official Facebook and Twitter handles. Once the result is declared, candidates can check and download it from the official website. Similar to the class 12th result announcement, BSEB will hold a press conference to announce the names of toppers and other details.

