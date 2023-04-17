BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam, Scrutiny Registration Ends Today, How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) registration window for class 12 compartment exams and scrutiny will close today, April 17. Applications for scrutiny can be submitted at scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com, while applications for compartment exams can be made at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The registration period for the intermediate compartment exam and the scrutiny of answer sheets were both reopened by the BSEB. The application window resumed on April 16 for those looking to apply for the BSEB intermediate scrutiny and compartment exams, stated an official tweet. Such applicants may now submit their applications by April 17. Over 10 lakh students passed the exam this year, resulting in a pass percentage of 83.70 per cent.

The class 12 compartment exams will be conducted by the Bihar Board from April 26 to May 8. Students who wish to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation as well as those who did not receive the required marks in the Bihar Board class 12 exams can visit the board’s official website and send in their applications. In the case of scrutiny, the board will re-evaluate the answer sheet after receiving the students’ applications and release the amended scores in due time.

BSEB class 12 scrutiny/ compartment exams registration: how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for scrutiny of the Bihar Board.

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for scrutiny/ compartment exams.

Step 3: A new login window will appear. Fill in the required login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on Submit button.

Step 5: Choose the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny/ compartment exams.

Step 6: Pay the fees according to the number of subjects/ papers selected.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Students must keep in mind that any errors in the calculation of marks will be addressed in the scrutiny process. The evaluation of any question or part of questions that are given insufficient marks will result in an increase in score. Scores following the process of scrutiny may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged.

