Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2023 Schedule Released; Check All Dates Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the schedule for the Class 10 compartmental-cum-special examination 2023. Students who are going to appear for the compartment exam can check the schedule on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to BSEB Class 10 compartment date sheet, the exam will be held between May 10 and May 13. It will be conducted in two shifts every day, except on May 13.

The first shift will start from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM (12:15 PM for a few exam papers). While the second shift is scheduled from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, for Social Science paper it is from 2 PM to 4:45 PM. BSEB has said that students will be allowed to enter the exam centre 30 minutes before the examination could start. Students will be given additional 15 minutes to read and analyse the question paper so that they can plan their answers accordingly.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for optional subjects such as home science, fine arts, music, dance, along with exams for visually impaired students will begin on May 6 and end on May 8. Students are advised to submit their essential documents for internal assessment, practical examination, and literacy activity to the District Education Officer’s office by May 9.

All students are requested to carry their admit cards and valid ID proof to the exam venue. BSEB is expected to release the Class 10 compartment exam result by May 31.

Students who are unable to write on their own will be allowed to have a non-matric level scribe, with prior approval from the district education officer. These students will also get an additional 20 minutes to write the exam.

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam: Official Schedule

May 10:

Shift 1: Mother Tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, and Maithili)

Shift 2: Second language (Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, and Bhojpuri)

May 11:

Shift 1: Science (other students) Music (for visually-impaired students only)

Shift 2: Social Science

May 12:

Shift 1: Mathematics (other students) Home Science (for visually-impaired students only)

Shift 2: English General.65eet6f26aSYG

On the other hand, BSEB has started the Bihar Class 12 compartment exams 2023 from today. The BSEB Class 12th compartment exam will conclude on May 8.

For more details, read the official notice as well as keep checking the main site of BSEB.

Read all the Latest Education News here