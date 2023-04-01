Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Scrutiny Applications to End Today, How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) scrutiny of class 12 answer sheets will complete today, April 1. The scrutiny forms were opened from March 23 to 29, previously. It was later extended to April 1. BSEB announced the intermediate exam results on March 21. The overall pass percentage for the exams was 83.70 per cent. The registration for compartment exams for the failed students was till March 30.

After receiving the applications, the board will re-evaluate students’ answer sheets and release the updated scores later. The results for the class 12th exams of the Bihar board were announced on March 21. Students who are sure that they need more marks may apply for scrutiny. There is a possibility of marks being reduced after scrutiny as well.

The revised score will be the final score for the candidate. Candidates will have to specify the subjects of which they want the scrutiny to be done, during the application. If any question or section of questions is unchecked, then those will be rectified and updated in the revised scorecard of the candidate.

BSEB’s Intermediate exams 2023 scrutiny exam: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to BSEB’s official website.

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for scrutiny — scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com

Step 3: A new login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials which are your roll code, roll number, and registration number.

Step 5: Click on Submit button.

Step 6: Select the subjects you wish to apply for scrutiny.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page.

BSEB also announced that they will be releasing the class 10th result today, that is, March 31 at 1:15 PM. The results can be checked from the official website of BSEB. The students need to have their roll code and roll number with them to check the results of the Bihar matric board exams. These details are mentioned in the admit card of the candidate.

