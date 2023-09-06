Bihar Board Exam 2024: BSEB Class 10 Exam Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the exam forms for the Matriculation (Class 10) annual examination 2024 on September 4. According to the schedule, the last date to fill up the BSEB Class 10 examination form is September 17. Students who are going to appear for the Class 10 exams in 2024 can apply through their schools.

Students should keep in mind that the concerned heads of schools will have to first download the Class 10 exam form 2024 from the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. After that, the students will have to fill out the 2024 matric exam form and submit it to the school heads. The BSEB (Class 10) application form will then be verified by the school heads.

The BSEB Class 10 examination form will be divided into two sections – A and B. The section has been divided into different types of students. In section A, students need to fill in details from 1 to 15 based on their registration. Students are advised to add the correct details. In section B, which is from 16 to 35, students will have to fill in more info according to their registration card. Students will also find their original registration card on the main website. The school will download the application form as well as the card for the student.

Bihar Board Matriculation Exams 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Exam Form’ or ‘Matriculation Exam 2024 Application’ section. Then click on it to begin the process.

Step 3: If you are a new user, you will have to register yourself first by providing details like your name, date of birth, contact information, etc. Those who already have an account can log in using their credentials.

Step 4: As a new page opens, complete the application form as required. Mention your personal details, school information, and exam preferences.

Step 5: Double-check all the entries before proceeding further.

Step 6: To complete the process, upload all the essential (scanned) documents. The documents include – a recent photograph, signature, and any other necessary certificates.

Step 7: Then pay the mandatory examination fee as specified by the Bihar board.

It is important to note that the documents should be uploaded as per the specified size and format requirements. The payment should be made online through methods such as credit/debit cards, net banking, or digital wallets.