Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Daughters of Auto Driver, Farmer Tops BSEB Class 12 Exam

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 12 or inter-board exam result 2023. As many as 83.7 per cent of students have cleared the exam. The results have been released for the arts, commerce, and science streams. A total of 82.74 per cent passed the BSEB inter result in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 per cent passed in the science stream.

BSEB has also announced the toppers list. Kumari Pragya, a resident of Purnia has secured the second position in the state in the arts stream. She studied at Madhav Public High School, Kunwari. She used to cycle for five kilometers every day to reach her school. Her father is a doctor in the village, while her mother is a teacher. Pragya now wants to prepare for the UPSC civil services exam and aims to become an IAS one day.

Bhumi Kumari has secured second rank in the state in inter exam in the commerce stream by securing 474 marks out of 500. Bhumi’s father is an auto driver and the financial condition of her house is not good. She said she was always inspired by her father’s hard work and wanted to make him proud. Although the family faced a financial crisis, he never neglected the education of his children, said Bhumi’s father.

Also read| Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 Declared: Ayushi Nandan Secures 474 Out of 500, Check Toppers List

Payal completed her class 12 from JNKT Inter High School, Khagaria. Her father is the sole bread earner in the family but he didn’t let that become a hurdle in his daughter’s education. Not only class 12, but Payal had also cleared the class 10 board exam with high scores from Arya Kanya High School, Khagaria.

Nisha, who lives in a slum located on the edge of the Stand Road VVIP area of the capital Patna, has proved that success comes to those who work hard. She passed the exam in the first class. Nisha may live in a small hut-like house, but her dreams are as big as a palace, she said.

Also read| Bihar Board Results: Application For Scrutiny And Compartment Exams Starts March 23

The BSEB first rank holder of each stream will be given Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader. Students who secure the second and third rank will be given Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader. Apart from this, a laptop with Rs 15,000 will be given to the students securing fourth, fifth, and sixth in all three streams of the intermediate annual examination, Anand Kishore, chairman of the board announced.

Read all the Latest Education News here