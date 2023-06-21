Bihar Board Releases Dummy Registration Card For BSEB Class 10 Exam 2024

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release of the dummy registration cards for the Matric or Class 10 exam, which is scheduled to be conducted in 2024. The dummy registration cards are available for download at secondary.biharboardonline.com for applicants who have submitted applications to appear for the class 10 exam 2024.

The registration for the Class 10 board examination 2024 ended on January 16 and class 9 students were required to pay the application fee and fill out the form. The dummy registration cards will be available for download for those who finished the application process.

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.qov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com to access the Dummy registration card.

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Registration Card’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for the Bihar Matric dummy registration card 2024.

Step 4: Fill out all of the required credentials and click on the Login link.

Step 5: Bihar Board 10th dummy registration card 2024 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Step 6: For future records, download and print the 10th dummy registration card 2024.

In the event that there is an error on the card, students can submit a request for rectification to the BSEB. Students must apply through their school principals to rectify any information on the dummy registration card. The dummy registration cards will be accessible on the official website until June 26, which also serves as the deadline for revisions.

Corrections in the dummy registration cards will be allowed only for the following details:

Name of the candidate

Error in spelling in name of mother or father

Error in photo

Date of birth

Caste

Religion

Nationality

Gender

Subjects chosen for the Matric exam, etc

No further modifications or edits will be accepted once the final registration card has been submitted. Students must thoroughly check all the information on their registration card before submitting it since changes cannot be made after the submission stage.