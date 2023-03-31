BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023, Bihar Board Result, BSEB 10th Result Today LIVE UPDATES: Toppers List Soon, Know When to Check

Live now
Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 12:57 IST
Bihar, India
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exam result 2023 will be announced today, March 31, Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee said. Prof Chandrashekhar, minister of the education department will declare the results at 1:30 pm. Students will be able to check and download their BSEB 10th result at Bihar Board’s official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
Over 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB matric exam that was conducted between February 14 to 22. Students Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Jamui’s Simultala has the maximum topper in the Bihar Board matriculation results. Students of Nalanda, Aurangabad, Supaul, Patna, and Purnia are also included in the top ten. Further, before releasing the results of Bihar Board matriculation, around 30 students of Simultala Residential School, Jamui has been physically verified.
To ensure authenticity, BSEB conducts verification of the top ten rank holders. A panel of subject experts interviews the candidates. They are asked questions related to the subjects by the panel. They are asked to write the answers in front of the panel to match their handwriting with their annual exam answer sheets. Names of toppers will be announced in the result press conference. As per sources, BSEB was scheduled to conduct the verification of matric exam toppers on March 25.
Students can their BSBE matric result on the following websites-
– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
– inter23.biharboardonline.com
– biharboardonline.com
– secondary.biharboardonline.com
– results.biharboardonline.com
— News18.com
Step 1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with the BSEB roll code and roll number in the next window.
Step 4: Results will appear on screen
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #BoardResult #MatricResult2023 pic.twitter.com/Tn6yHP7LHI
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 31, 2023
Step 1- Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.
Step 2- Type the message in this format- BIHAR10 space roll no.
Step 3- Now send this message to 56263.
Step 4- Bihar Board will send BSEB 10th Result 2023 on your number.
Students can fill the form below to get their BSEB matric results directly.
Students need to keep their Bihar Board admit cards handy to check their results. The admit card or hall ticket has details including the roll number and the date of birth which will be needed to check the score. Further, once the result is out, students need to verify these details from the admit card.
Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?
Results will be released on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.
How can I check my 10th result in Bihar 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth
When will the Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2023 list be released?
After the result is declared at 1:15 pm today, March 31, the toppers list will be released soon after
When will Bihar board class 10th result be released?
Results will be declared at 1:15 pm today, March 31
How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 through SMS?
Students can check their results through SMS. To check the same, students will have to type BIHAR10 roll number and send the SMS to 56263.
What are Biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 result helpline numbers?
Candidates can contact BSEB helpline in case of any problems. Bihar Board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.
How Many Marks Are Required to Pass Bihar Board 10th Exams?
To pass the class 10th exam, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.
Read all the Latest Education News here