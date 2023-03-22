Bihar Board has released the result of Class 12 for all streams. You can check the results on the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The pass percentage for Arts was 82.74%, whereas 83.93% and 93.35% of students passed in the science and commerce streams respectively. Last year, the pass percentage of the Bihar Board Class 12 exams was 80.15%. This year, girls topped all streams. A total of 13, 18,000 students appeared for the Class 12 board examination in Bihar which was conducted from February 1 to 13.

Now if any student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for the scrutiny from March 23 to 29. The date for filling the form for scrutiny and other details will be issued by the board for which fees per paper will have to be paid.

The compartment exam, on the other hand, is an opportunity for students who have failed one or more subjects to take the exam again to pass and avoid having to repeat the entire academic year. Forms for the compartment exam need to be filled out from March 23 to March 27. The results of the compartment exam are likely to be released by May 31.

It is important to note that the scrutiny and compartment exams are not a guarantee of improved results. However, they do offer students a second chance to prove themselves and improve their performance. So, if you are not satisfied with your results, it is worth considering applying for scrutiny or compartment exams.

State Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav declared the results on March 21 at 2 pm. Close to 70 lakh Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated at 123 centres set by the Board across the state. The evaluation process was conducted from February 12 to March 5.

Here’s how to check the results:

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the “BSEB Intermediate Result 2023” link on the home page

Fill in the roll number, DOB or the requested details in the new window

Submit Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Save the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result

