Bihar Board To Offer Free Coaching To Class 10 Toppers For JEE, NEET Preparations

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th Toppers 2023 from the state will receive free tutoring to help them prepare themselves for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). This is quite a significant scheme offered by the Bihar Board that will help students steer through the preparations for the competitive exams that will decide their career trajectory.

According to the Bihar Board’s official release, students who earned more than 90 per cent marks in the BSEB Matric Class 10 exams 2023 are eligible to apply for the free coaching programme.

“Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is committed to nurturing the academic potential of students and providing them with opportunities for higher education. In line with this vision, the board has introduced • commendable initiative - free coaching for Engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET) entrance exams, coupled with fooding and hostel facilities. This program aims to support and uplift students who have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess," stated an official announcement issued by the BSEB on its official website.

Students should keep in mind that the deadline for applying for this free coaching scheme is June 16 and that all applicants will be eligible for free coaching to prepare for national-level competitive entrance exams for engineering and medical programmes in India.

BSEB Free Coaching Scheme: How to apply

To apply for the free coaching programme launched by the Bihar Board, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for free coaching given on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your details and your BSEB class 10th exam Marksheet.

Step 4: Complete the application form and then submit it.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for your records.

In accordance with this programme, BSEB will give students free coaching sessions, housing, meals, and course materials. Boys will attend classes at Patna Collegiate, while girls will attend classes at Bankipur Girls High Court