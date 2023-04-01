Bihar Class 10 Topper Unmukt Kumar Studied Via YouTube Videos

The Bihar Board Class 10 exam results 2023 were declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) this week. The results are available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Let’s talk about one of the toppers, Unmukt Kumar, a resident of Koilwar’s Bhopatpur. He believes his elder brother is the reason for his success. He claims that in addition to studying in school, he used to spend a lot of time studying at home, with his older sibling Abhinav providing the most assistance. Unmukt claimed that he did not attend any coaching institutions. He benefited the most from YouTube. His mother initially interrupted him seeing the mobile in his hand. But after Unmukt Kumar informed his parents he was studying on YouTube, they never scolded him again.

Unmukt Kumar’s father is a farmer while his mother is a housewife. In conversation with the mediapersons, his father Dayanand Rai said that his son used to study through YouTube videos. He used to regularly watch videos on Khan sir’s YouTube channel. Unmukt’s father credited Khan sir for his son’s success.

Unmukt Kumar aims to set up a coaching centre that provides free coaching for the NDA examination. The Bhojpur District Education Officer also called Unmukt Kumar to his office and congratulated the student for his success.

In Bihar Board Class 10 results 2023, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.04 per cent. MD Rumman Ashraf from Sheikhpura is the state topper this year. He scored 489 marks or 97.8% marks. A farmer’s daughter, Namrata Kumari from Bhojpur, secured the second position by scoring 97.2% marks.

