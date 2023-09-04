Bihar Education Dept To Expel Students Taking Leave For 15 Consecutive Days: Reports

It has been reported that schools in Bihar are experiencing very low attendance and students are mostly absent from classes. The Bihar Education Department has shown concerns regarding this matter and it has been reported that the department will take strict actions to deal with this situation.

As the reports suggest, the department has planned to expel students who are taking leave for 15 consecutive days without giving any prior notice or a proper reason.

There are a total of 75,309 government schools in Bihar and the state has seen a rise in the number of students. But the concerning part is the fall in the attendance of the students. There are still around 10 per cent of schools in the state that have an overall attendance lower than 50 per cent.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the educational department recently issued a message that was for all the District Magistrates, telling them to keep an eye on the students who study in private schools but take advantage of the Direct Benefit Transfer schemes of government schools. He pointed out that there might be some students who despite studying in private schools might be taking books, school dresses and other benefits from taking admission to government schools. The ACS also said that he has received complaints regarding the same situation of students taking unfair advantage of these schemes. At the same time, it has also been reported that some students are not even living in Bihar but are residing in other states mainly in Kota, Rajasthan

All the officials have been asked to select five schools in their respective areas by the department. They have been instructed to talk to the parents of such students who are absent on a regular basis and ask them to improve the attendance of the students. It has been strictly ordered that those students who will remain absent continuously for 15 consecutive days without prior notice or a valid reason should be expelled from the school immediately. The authorities have been told that they should keep a proper check on whether or not the students are studying in a single school only. It should be ensured that no student is studying in two schools simultaneously.