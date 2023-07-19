Bihar Girl Daksha Singh Scores 100 Percentile in CUET UG, Wants to Crack UPSC

Daksha Shrestha Singh from Bihar’s Patna has secured 100 percentile in three subjects. She secured 100 percentile in political science, history, and economics. The 18-year-old also secured 199.647 percentile in English. Being an avid reader since childhood, Daksha says she has built a strong connection with English and aims to create her career in researching the subject. She also aspires to crack UPSC CSE in the future.

She now wants to study at Delhi University’s Miranda House while Lady Shri Ram College is her second preference. Daksha credited her mother for the success, who is also an English language teacher at a private school. “I want to pursue English Literature and when I saw the faculty and their qualifications on the website of the college and interacted with a few seniors from Miranda House, I realised that this is what I need to excel in academics. Plus, my mother is also an alumnus of the college," she said. Her father is a GST officer in the Bihar government.

Daksha completed her schooling at St Joseph’s Convent High School and scored 97.25 percent in ISC class 12th board examination. “I am an ICSE board student and we had lots of English practice questions. Thus, I did not refer to any other book and relied on NCERT and the class 12th examination pattern for the subject. Still, I revised rules, parts of speech, and linguistic particulars," said she.

Sharing her CUET UG paper analysis with News18.com, Daksha who scored 799.64 after normalisation said, “The paper was strictly from NCERT as far as I remember. There were direct statements from the books and pictures from the NCERT in the examination. The domain subjects were strictly from NCERT but for English there were no such books to refer to."

“For political science, I read every chapter and my notes multiple times and solved mocks every day. For macro and microeconomics, I practiced all the numerical and graphs along with reading the chapter and solving mocks

For Indian economic development, I treated it like history but paid special attention to data from the past compared to the present (there are many such tables in the book) and dates too," said Daksha.