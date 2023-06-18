Bihar Government Opposes Governor's Proposal Of 4-Year UG Programme

The plans to introduce four-year bachelor’s degree programmes seem to have hit a roadblock. Bihar Education Department previously wrote a letter to vice-chancellors of the state universities, urging them not to implement four-year bachelor’s degree programmes. This was done after Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s order to begin the four-year bachelor’s degrees with honours in science, arts and commerce, replacing the state’s current three-year graduation programmes. However, the state government has now requested the governor to reconsider the decision.

KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Education, Bihar on June 15 sent a letter to Balendra Shukla, Officer on Special Duty (Judicial), Governor’s Secretariat, requesting to reconsider the Governor’s decision in launching the four-year graduation programme under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), reported The Indian Express.

“It appears that… the Hon’ble Chancellor has been pleased to approve the Ordinance and Regulations for the Bachelor of Arts/Science/Commerce (Honours) 4-Year Programme under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) as per UGC Regulation (Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes) for its introduction in the Universities of Bihar under relevant provisions of the Bihar State Universities Act, 1976, Patna Universities Act, 1976, Nalanda Open Universities Act, 1995 and Aryabhatta Knowledge University Act, 2008 as amended up-to-date,” Pathak said in a letter. Pathak also listed a number of challenges faced by state institutions in introducing the four-year graduate programmes. He also emphasised that regularising the delay sessions must be given top priority.

The additional chief secretary stressed that the universities’ ability to execute a new course must be evaluated holistically, especially in light of their capability to manage and effectively complete their existing ongoing programme.

The Governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of universities, had approved the Ordinance and Regulations for the Bachelor of Arts/Science/Commerce (Honours) 4-Year course under CBCS as per UGC Regulation. After a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Arlekar, a decision was taken up in April this year.

The Governor’s office is yet to respond to the letter from KK Pathak. The University Grant Commission (UGC) has prepared the course structure for a four-year graduation programme and some varsities, including Delhi University. These courses are divided into eight semesters. The students would get a certificate after completing one year of two semesters.