Bihar Job Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court Hiring For 36 Posts; Details Inside

The Patna High Court started the online registration process for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023 on August 28. Interested aspirants can apply for this post by visiting the official website: patnahighcourt.gov.in. This space articulates all the necessary details regarding the vacancies.

Total number of vacancies

36 positions are available for the Personal Assistant post in the Patna High Court.

Remuneration

The salary for the position of Personal Assistant at grade 7 ranges between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400 per month.

Last Date

The last date to apply for these vacancies is September 18. The last date to submit the fee for the personal assistant exam is September 20.

Age limit

The candidates applying for this post should be less than 18 years, and not more than 37 years, as of January 1, 2023. The aspirants from the reserved category will be provided relaxation in the upper age limit.

Application fee

1. Candidates from the Unreserved, Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes, and the Economically Weaker Section have to pay Rs 1100 as an application fee.

2. Candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and the Orthopedically Handicapped have to pay Rs 550.

Application process

1. Click on the official website of Patna High Court: patnahighcourt.gov.in.

2. On the left side, you have to search for the Recruitments tab; then click on it, and you will find the Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 option.

3. You will be required to register yourself with all the necessary details.

4. Fill out the application form, pay the fee, and then submit the form.

5. You should get a printout of the form for your future reference.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, a main shorthand computer typing test, and an interview. The aspirants can check the official website for more details regarding these vacancies.

The candidates can also consult the help desk if they want to seek more help regarding these vacancies. They can contact the email ID: phcrecruitment2023@gmail.com and Mobile No: 919513632554.