Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Check Payscale For Different Posts

The Bihar Legislative Council has provided an opportunity for the youth to get government jobs. Hiring for the posts of Assistant, Assistant Legislature, Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk is now open. The application process has started from July 25 and the last date of form submission is August 21. Candidates who are interested in the jobs can apply on the official website (biharvidhanparishad.gov.in) of the Bihar Legislative Council. The recruitment drive is being done to fill the 107 vacancies available.

For SC/ST, females, PWD (Public Works Department) and all the permanent residents of Bihar under reserved and unreserved categories, the application fee is Rs 600. If candidates from other states and categories are interested, they would have to pay Rs 1200. For the post of Assistant and Assistant Legislature Officer, the minimum age limit for the candidate is 21 years, and for the post of Data Entry Operator and Lower division clerk, the age limit is 18 years. Let’s take a look at the payscale for different posts.

The pay scale for the post of Assistant is level 7. This means as per rules, the payable salary for that post is Rs 44, 500 to Rs1,42,400 including other allowances. The educational qualification required for this post is graduation, and typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi is mandatory.

The pay scale for the post of Assistant Legislature is Level 4, making the salary Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000, including other allowances.

For the lower division clerk posts, the pay scale is level 2, which will be between Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200. The educational requirements to apply for this job are intermediate, and the candidate should be proficient in computer and typing.

According to reports, the recruitment exam is scheduled for September 24 and October 30, this year. To apply, candidates have to go to the official website for registration. They have to fill out the form, upload the necessary documents and make the payment.