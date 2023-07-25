Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Hiring For 172 Posts Begins

The Bihar Legislative Council has come up with recruitment for different posts. The application process is starting today, July 25, for the posts of Assistant, Reporter, Security guard, Data Entry Operator and others. The last date for application is August 21, 2023. The recruitment is for 172 vacancies.

Important dates:

The application begins today, July 25

The last date for application is August 21

Application fees:

UR/OBC/ESW: Rs 1200

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 600

Selection Process:

Written Exam

Interview/ Skill test

Document verification

Medical examination

Vacancy:

Reporter: 16

Assistant: 30

Assistant Legislator: 01

Data Entry Operator: 40

Lower Division Clerk: 09

Security Guard: 52

Driver: 04

Office Attendant: 06

Office Attendant (Darban): 01

Office Attendant (Farash): 06

Office Attendant (Safai Karmchari): 03

Office Attendant (Mail): 04

Education Qualification:

Reporter: Applicants are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in any stream, and Hindi and English typing knowledge (30 words per minute).

Assistant Legislator: Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Data Entry: Completion of 10+2 from any recognised board and computer knowledge (8000 Key Depression per hour).

Lower Division Clerk: 10+2 exam passed from any recognised board, and computer typing in Hindi and English with 30 WPM.

Security Guard: 10+2 exam passed from any recognised board.

Driver: Class 10th passed from any recognised board and has a valid driving licence in light and heavy-duty vehicles.

Office Attendant: Class 10th passed from a recognised board with Hindi or English knowledge, and knows cycling.

Application Process:

Check the eligibility criteria in the official advertisements

Visit the official website https://biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/

Complete the application form.

Submit the required documents

Submit the application form and download it

Take a printout for future reference

The Bihar Legislative Council was formed under the Indian Council Act 1861 and the first sitting was convened on January 20, 1913. It was formed for the development of various sectors. It took various initiatives for public welfare and provided educational facilities to children and looked after the rights of women. The council started several ayurvedic dispensaries to look after the health of the citizens.