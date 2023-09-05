Bihar NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, Choice-filling Process Begins Sept 7

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has made adjustments to the schedule for the second round of Bihar NEET PG counselling. As per the updated timetable, the selection of choices for Bihar NEET PG counselling round 2 will commence on September 7. Candidates can apply for choice filling for Bihar NEET PG counselling round 2 on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Initially, the choice-filling process for the second round of counselling was slated to begin on September 5, 2023. Candidates participating in this second counselling round are permitted to indicate their preferred courses and colleges for postgraduate admissions until September 9, 2023. It is crucial for participants to understand that entering their choices for the NEET PG second round of counselling is mandatory in order to be considered for seat allocation in the subsequent round. Candidates are strongly advised to list their preferred courses and colleges in order of priority.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling: How To Apply

Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will have the opportunity to enter their preferred choices for the second round of seat allotment. To accomplish this, they can adhere to the following steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official BCECEB website.

Step 2: Locate the Bihar NEET UG Counselling section.

Step 3: Log in using your registration credentials.

Step 4: Enter your choices in order of preference.

Step 5: Save your order of preference and then click on the submit button.

The results of seat allotment for Bihar NEET PG round 2 will be declared on September 14, 2023. Students will have to download the allotment order and report to the allotted institute between September 14 and 17.

The registration for Bihar NEET PG 2023 l took place from July 31 to August 5, 2023. Counselling is currently underway for admission to the first-year undergraduate medical courses (MBBS/BDS) in both government and private medical/dental colleges within Bihar state. The BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) is the governing body responsible for organizing the counselling for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

Those aspiring to secure admission to medical and dental postgraduate programmes in Bihar must adhere to the eligibility criteria specified by the authorities and complete the Bihar PG medical application form for 2023. During the registration process, candidates are required to provide their NEET PG roll number, date of birth, contact number, and other necessary details. The Bihar NEET PG 2023 counselling process will consist of two online rounds, in addition to a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.