Bihar Public Service Commission To Recruit 79,943 Primary School Teachers

The Bihar Public Service Commission will recruit 79,943 primary school teachers. There is good news for the candidates, who applied for these posts. Candidates, who have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), will get relaxation in marks. This exemption will also be available to Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) pass candidates. The relaxation in numbers, up to 10%, will be according to the class.

This information has been issued by the Bihar Education Department on behalf of Pankaj Kumar, Director of Primary Education. Given this information, an order has been issued under his signature. The passing marks to qualify for BTET are different according to the category. In this passing marks 60% for General, 55% for General Female, 55% for OBC, 50% for SC, PH, accordingly relaxation will be given to those candidates who have passed CTET.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administers the Bihar TET. Every year, the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test is held by the BSEB for the recruitment of elementary or upper primary school teachers in Bihar’s government and private schools.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is held twice a year at the national level for applicants interested in becoming government teachers. CBSE will now administer the CTET exam in an offline format. CTET 2023 is the exam’s 17th edition.

Applicants who wish to teach in the primary and upper primary grades must pass the CTET exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching posts for classes 1 to 8 in schools.

Recently, in a significant decision, the Bihar government has decided that candidates aspiring to become government school teachers in the state will no longer need to take a separate teacher recruitment test, known as STET (State Teachers Eligibility Test), and will instead be recruited through CTET (Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test).

This would be a huge relief for teaching candidates, as they would now simply need to pass the CTET to be instantly eligible for a teaching position in Bihar government schools.