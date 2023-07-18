Bihar Service Commission Announces Last Date To Apply For The Teaching Jobs

Good news for job seekers! The Education Department of Bihar has recently released teaching job vacancies for the year 2023 on its official website. With over one lakh seventy thousand vacancies available in government schools, this recruitment presents a promising opportunity for aspiring teachers. The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date of application for teacher recruitment until 19th July 2023, providing a second chance for interested candidates to apply.

In addition to the extended application deadline, the Bihar Service Commission has introduced a new facility for applicants. Candidates who are unable to submit their applications by 19th July can still apply by 22nd July by paying a late fee. This extension allows more candidates to participate in the recruitment process. It is crucial for applicants to carefully fill out the application form and avoid any mistakes to prevent rejection. Corrections to the form can be made until 22nd July.

As of 10th July, more than five lakh applications have already been received for Bihar teacher recruitment, indicating the high level of interest among candidates. To aid applicants in their preparation, the Bihar Public Service Commission has released a demo copy of the examination booklet on their official website. This demo copy provides candidates with valuable insights into the question pattern, format, and types of questions that will be asked in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam. It also includes instructions on how to approach the examination.

Applicants should carefully review the updated eligibility requirements for the Bihar 7th Phase Recruitment, as announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The teaching positions are open to Indian citizens, including candidates from Bihar who have previously applied online. The revised eligibility criteria now allow any Indian citizen to apply for the vacancies.

If you are interested in pursuing a teaching career in Bihar, don’t miss this opportunity. Ensure you submit your application before the approaching deadline to be considered for the Bihar teaching job vacancies in 2023. Follow the instructions provided by the Education Department and make use of the demo copy to prepare effectively for the recruitment exam.