Bihar STET 2023 Notification Released, Application Begins Today at bsebstet.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 registration process today, August 9. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website at bsebstet.com, from 4:30 pm today. The last date to apply is August 23. The exam schedule is yet to be released by the authorities.

The Bihar STET is held every year for determining the eligibility of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates willing to apply for secondary-level teaching positions can apply for paper 1 and those who want to apply for higher secondary-level teaching positions can apply for paper 2. Candidates can register for any one or both papers.

Bihar STET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official Bihar STET website, which is, bsebstet.com

Step 2 - Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3 - Register yourself

Step 4 - Fill in the form with the required credentials

Step 5 - Pay the application fees

Step 6 - Submit

Step 7 - Save and download acknowledgment for further use

Bihar STET 2023: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general, EWS, OBC, and BC categories will have to Rs 960 for one paper. Candidates who want to take both papers will have to pay Rs 1,440. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 760 for one paper and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Bihar STET 2023: Exam Pattern, Cut off Marks

The Bihar STET 2023 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. The exam will consist of a total of 150 marks out of which 100 marks will be from the subject applied and 50 marks will be for teaching and other abilities. The cut-off marks for clearing the exam are 50 per cent for general category candidates, 45.5 per cent for BC, 42.5 per cent for OBC, and 40 per cent for SC, ST, PwD categories, and women candidates.