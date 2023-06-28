Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Candidates From Other States Eligible; Know More

In a significant development for aspiring teachers, the government of Bihar has made a groundbreaking decision to eliminate the requirement of being a resident of the state for the recruitment of teachers in schools run by the state government. This means that any Indian citizen can now apply for government teacher jobs in Bihar, regardless of their domicile status. The decision was announced in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, marking a positive step towards inclusivity and opening up more opportunities for qualified individuals seeking teaching positions.

The State Department of Education presented this idea to the cabinet which was approved. In the past, the new service conditions stipulated that only Bihar residents could be hired as teachers in state-run schools. However, the BPSC exam is mandatory to become a teacher.

“Now, the qualification of being a resident of the state is not mandatory for the recruitment of teachers in schools run by the state government," said S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Government, after the cabinet meeting. “Any Indian citizen can apply for government teacher jobs, and he or she doesn’t need to have a domicile in the state."

On May 2, the state cabinet endorsed a proposition to select 1.78 lakh teachers for the essential, primary, and high schools in the state. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the recruitment process.

A senior official of the state government said the recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of this year. A standardized procedure has been made for the appointment of all types of school teachers in the Bihar State School Teachers (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action, and Service Conditions) Amendment Rules, 2023. The status of teachers recruited under this process will be equal to that of state government employees.

According to the official, those appointed since 2006, including Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), will also be able to join this cadre; however, before doing so, they will need to pass an exam.