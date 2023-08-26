Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Cut-off Likely To Be 60-65 For General Category: Experts

Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 happened on August 24, 25 and 26. Saturday is the final day of the examination. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As of now, there are no confirmed details about the cut-off and they will be released only after the final result has been declared.

Experts have however made some rough estimates regarding the cut-off marks according to the caste and gender category. In the case of men, the cut-off marks will be 60-65 for the general category, 60-62 will be 60-62 for OBCs and 60 for the Economically Backward Class candidates (EBC). The cut-off mark will be 58 in the case of women from the general category, 50-55 for the OBC category, 48-52 for the EBC and 45-48 for the SC/ST category.

As per the reports, the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam is being conducted for the 1.70 lakh vacancies. According to some candidates, the difficulty level of this examination was moderate, while others felt that it was tough. On the other, hand some of the candidates also felt that questions regarding a few subjects in this examination were easy. The aspirants have opined that the questions in Mathematics were slightly difficult while others felt that the toughness level was high for History and other Contemporary subjects.

According to the exam guidelines, candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue 1 hour before the test begins. For each shift, they have been asked to bring one additional copy of the admit card which is to be submitted to the invigilator. The candidates should also make sure of the fact that they have properly sealed the OMR sheets at the end of the exam. They should only leave the hall once it is done. The candidates can check the admit cards and other details on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Currently, the first shift of BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Day 3 is going on from 10 am and it will get over at 12 noon.