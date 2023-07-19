Bihar Teachers Recruitment 2023: BPSC Releases Exam Dates And Guidelines

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) earlier released the notification for the recruitment of teachers in the state on its official website. The drive aims to fill 1,70,461 posts of primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers. The registration for application forms started on June 15 and will conclude on July 19.

The examination will be conducted in phases from August 24 to 27. New developments have come to the fore after a meeting was held in Bihar. The state Chief Secretary Aamir Subahni held a meeting with all top officials of Bihar in which BPSC President Atul Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department BK Rajender, Additional Director General Special Secretary Home, KS Anupam, and all District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police took part. In the meeting, guidelines were issued on the date of the exam, admit cards and conduct of the exam.

BPSC President said that the examination will be organised on August 24, 25, 26, and 27. The duration of the examination will be of two hours in offline mode and the candidates will be allowed to enter the centres two and a half hours before the commencement of the test. The entry of the candidates will be closed one hour before the exam. The question papers will be made available at the centre by the Zonal Magistrate one hour before the test. It will be sent in a digitally locked box, the code of which will be given two days before the date of examination. The shield box/packet will be opened directly at the centre in front of the examinees and after the test is over, the OMR sheet will be shielded in front of the candidates. There will be an additional cover with a mark to carry the OMR sheets so that they could not be tampered with.

There will be separate examination centres for female and male candidates. In case of a flood, the examination will be conducted in two shifts. In this situation, the first shift will be for male candidates and the second shift will be for female candidates. The BPSC will release the admit cards 10 days before the examination. The admit cards will contain important information like the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam centre details, and exam date and time.

The age limit for the candidates applying for primary school teachers is between 18 to 37 years, and for secondary and higher secondary school teachers, it is between 21 to 37 years. The application form costs Rs 750 for the general category candidates and for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, female and person with disabilities category candidates, the application fee is Rs 200.