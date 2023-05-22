Bihar Teachers Recruitment 2023: Notification For 1.78 Lakh Vacancies To Be Out Soon

There is some good news for those aspiring to become a teacher in government schools. The Bihar cabinet last week announced that they would soon recruit 1.78 lakh new teachers in the state for schools from primary to intermediate. This recruitment will be done under Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The notification regarding this is going to be published soon. According to a Free Press Journal report, the vacancies for teachers in different categories are as follows

Classes 1 to 5: 85,477

Classes 6 to 8: 1,745

Classes 9 to 10: 33,186

Classes 11 to 12: 57,618

According to media reports, the following qualifications are required for Class 11 and 12:

The candidates should have Level A certification from DOEACC (Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Class) with at least 50% marks in the computer subject. Along with this, the requirements are a post-graduation degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) degree or a post-graduation degree with a minimum of 45% marks and a B.Ed degree, B.Sc.Ed (Bachelor of Science Education) degree, or a post-graduation degree with 55% marks and a three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed (Bachelor of Education and Master of Education) degree.

The candidates can also have a post-graduation degree in any subject or a BE/B. Tech (Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology) degree in Computer Science or IT, or a BE/B.Tech degree with a PG Diploma in Computer or a postgraduate degree in Computer Science, an MCA (Master in Computer Science) degree, or any other relevant qualification.

Eligibility for a High School Teacher

To become a teacher in high school i.e. for Classes 9 and 10, at least 50% marks should be obtained in graduation and a B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) in the concerned subject. Candidates should have a graduation with at least 50% marks in Physical Education subject or at least 45% marks in Graduation with Physical Education as an elective subject. They should have appeared in National State or Inter-University sports competitions.

Eligibility for Classes 1 to 5

The candidates should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and should have 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education or The candidates should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and should have 4 years of B.El.D. (Bachelor of Elementary Education), Senior Secondary with 50% Marks is for Basic Category Cadre, with D.El.Ed (Six Months of Teaching Training in Different Disability Areas).

top videos

Eligibility for Classes 6 to 8

For this, the candidates should have a Graduation degree in the concerned subject and two years Diploma in Elementary Education OR a Graduation with 50% marks and a B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) OR a Graduation with 45% marks and One-year B.Ed. Else a Senior Secondary with 50% marks and 4 years BA- B.Sc.Ed.-B.Ed.-B.Sc.Ed. The candidates can also have Graduation with at least 50% marks and a one-year B.Ed. or Post Graduation with 55% marks and 3 years B.Ed.-M.Ed.