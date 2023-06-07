Bihar UGEAC 2023 BTech Application Process Commences On bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The BCECEB has begun the registration process for Bihar Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) for BTech courses. Candidates can submit their applications online on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The registration for Bihar UGEAC began on June 5 and will continue until June 30. However, candidates will have another day to submit their application form, as the deadline has been extended to July 1. The UGEAC-2023 merit list is scheduled to be released on July 4.

Bihar UGEAC B.Tech: How to register

STEP 1: Visit the BCECEB’s official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on the “Register- Online Portal of UGEAC-2023" option.

STEP 3: Fill in the necessary information as per the instructions provided and submit the form.

STEP 4: Go ahead and pay the fee.

STEP 5: After completing the payment, download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

To apply for Bihar UGEAC 2023, candidates must be Indian nationals and bonafide residents of Bihar. There are no age restrictions. However, candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks in class 12 (45% for reserved categories) and have completed or appeared in the final year of their 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, or Computers.

Documents required while reporting at the centre

Original copy of JEE Main admit card 2023

Original copy of JEE Main scorecard 2023

Class 10 admit card, mark sheet, and passing certificate

Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of class 12 or equivalent exam.

Residential Certificate (Domicile)

All the Certificate/documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Engineering Colleges

Six copies of passport-size photographs, identical to the one pasted on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Downloaded and printed Part A and Part B of the UGEAC 2023 application form.

Aadhar Card

Any other required documents (if applicable), such as DQ (PH) certificate

Print copy of the slip of filled choices

Three copies of the Provisional seat allotment letter

Based on the candidates’ JEE Main results, the BCECE board will put together a merit list. Candidates who appear on the Bihar UGEAC 2023 Merit List are eligible to participate in the admissions and counselling processes. The BCECEB’s official website posts the merit list for candidates to review in order to participate in counselling.