Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Posts, Eligibility And Last Date To Apply

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya (BVPS) has released an official notification for the recruitment of various posts, including Reporter, Assistant, Assistant Caretaker, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), driver, security guard, and office attendant. Interested candidates can apply on the official website by August 21.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Reporter- 16

Assistant- 30

Assistant Caretaker: 01

Data Entry Operator: 40

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 09

Security guard: 52

Driver- 04

Office Attendant: 06

Watchman- 01

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants applying for the posts of reporter, assistant, assistant caretaker, DEO, and LDC are required to pay Rs 1200, while candidates who belong to the categories of SC, ST, PWD, and females are required to pay Rs 600. Applicants applying for the positions of security guard and driver are required to deposit Rs 800, while SC, ST, PWD, and females have to pay Rs 400 to fill out the application form. Rs 300 application fee is for the post of office attendant, while SC, ST, PwD, and females are required to pay Rs 150.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application starting date: July 25

Application deadline: August 21

Exam Date: To Be Announced

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

As of August 1, 23, an applicant must be a minimum of 18 or 21 years old for various posts and a maximum of 37 years old. The details about age and upper age relaxation for various categories are mentioned in the official notifications.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the posts of Reporter, Assistant, and assistant caretaker should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university by the state or central government, while an Intermediate qualification is a must from a recognised Institute for the candidates interested in the posts of Data Entry Operator, Security guard, and Lower Division Clerk. Candidates who are interested in applying for driver or office attendant positions should have a matriculation pass or equivalent.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website https://www.biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/

Click on the Bihar Vidhan Parishad 2023 notification and go to the apply online link

Fill out the application form

Upload the required details and necessary documents

Submit the photograph and scanned signature

Pay the fee

Check the details before submitting to avoid errors

Submit the application form

Print a hard copy of the form for future reference