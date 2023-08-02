Bihar Woman Clears BPSC DPRO Exam A Decade After Getting Married

Indian women have continuously shattered stereotypes and proven that managing household responsibilities while pursuing their dreams is not impossible. Swati, a woman hailing from Gaya, Bihar, is a testament to this spirit of determination and perseverance. After a decade of marriage, she achieved a remarkable feat by passing the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Her success not only brought immense joy to her family but also became a source of inspiration for the entire state of Bihar.

The District Public Relations Officer is a prestigious government position responsible for bridging the communication gap between the government and the district. Swati’s achievement in clearing this exam is commendable, especially considering the added responsibility of marriage.

Swati is the daughter-in-law of Pushpa Devi, a council member of Ward Seven in Fatehpur Nagar Panchayat, Gaya district. Her success in the BPSC exam not only brought laurels to her family but also reflected the spirit of determination and hard work that she embodies.

Swati got married in 2013 to Saurabh Kumar, who resides in Mumbai and works in a private company. Undeterred by her marital commitments, Swati began her preparation for the BPSC exam in 2020. Saurabh Kumar praised his wife for her unwavering dedication and hard work throughout her preparation.

He mentioned that Swati studied day and night, juggling her studies with taking care of the family and children. Each member of the family wholeheartedly supported her in this journey and shared in her happiness upon achieving success. Her father-in-law, mother-in-law Pushpa Devi, brother-in-law Shubham Kumar, and husband Saurabh Kumar were all filled with pride at Swati’s remarkable achievement.

Swati’s educational journey started with completing her Class 10 at the National Institute of Open Schooling in Gaya. She continued her education, completing Class 12 at Gyan Bharti School in Gaya as well. She pursued her graduation in the same city and later moved to Indore for her post-graduation studies in Mass Communication and Journalism from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. Fatehpur town in Gaya became her home after marriage.

BPSC conducts recruitment exams to fill vacancies in the state administration of Bihar, and Swati’s success in clearing the DPRO exam has showcased her determination and dedication to achieving her dreams.