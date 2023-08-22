Bike Mechanic's Daughter Wins Madhya Pradesh's 1st Gold Medal In Junior Hockey Championship

Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, which enjoys a reputation in the field of education in the state, is currently demonstrating its considerable presence in sports as well. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh state hockey women’s team defeated Jharkhand in the final match of the 13th Women’s Junior Hockey National Championship held in Rourkela in Odisha.

Ritika Vishwakarma, a Damoh resident, is a member of the Madhya Pradesh junior hockey team and the daughter of a bike mechanic. She embraced the honour of being the state’s first gold medalist for her outstanding achievement.

Ritika said to media that despite raising the national junior hockey team’s victory flag numerous times and only bringing home silver and bronze medals, Madhya Pradesh has now also taken home a gold medal. Ritika added that she had been playing matches regularly since being chosen at the feeder centre a year prior.

Recently, on September 1, a state-level hockey competition was held in Seoni. Along with four other women students from Damoh representing the team in the Sagar division, Ritika also had the opportunity to participate in the tournament. She attends JPB Girls Higher Secondary School and was trained under Coach Riyazuddin. In contrast, following a fierce battle between the two teams, the Madhya Pradesh squad won the national junior hockey team’s championship game against Jharkhand by scoring one goal.

Ritika has improved the reputation of the state as a whole as well as the district. She had to overcome several obstacles to get to this stage. She comes from the small village of Naka, near Jabalpur. Ritika is from a low-income household and Anil Vishwakarma, her father, is a motorcycle mechanic by trade. Anil said that his daughter won the gold medal and that he could now proudly hold up his head. He also shared about the girl children who are coming forward with their exceptional talent and bringing life to society.