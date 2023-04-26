BITSAT 2023 Test Center Allotment Date Changed to May 8, Check Revised Schedule

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has changed the dates of test center allotment for BITSAT 2023. As per the revised dates, the test centre allotment will now be done on May 8. Previously, the test centre allotment date for BITSAT 2023 was April 26. Candidates will be able to reserve a test date and complete their BITSAT 2023 slot booking from May 10 to May 14.

The official notification read, “Test center allotment to the candidates who have applied for BITSAT-2023 will now be done on 08-May-2023. Candidates can reserve Test date and slot during 10-MAY-2023 to 14-MAY-2023."

The slot booking process can be done via the official website of BITS at bitsadmission.com. BITS Pilani concluded the application correction process on April 20. According to the official date sheet, the BITSAT 2023 exam will be held in sessions 1 and 2. The BITSAT exam is held in a computer-based test mode. Session 1 will be conducted from May 22 to May 26, while session 2 is scheduled to take place from June 18 to June 22.

BITSAT 2023: Important Dates

- Editing the application form: April 16 to April 20

-Test centre allotment and announcement to candidates: May 8

- Candidates to reserve test date and slot booking: May 10 to May 14

- Candidates to download admit card for the session 1 exam: May 15 till the exam date

- BITSAT 2023 Online Test Session 1: May 21 to May 26

- Application window to apply for BITSAT 2023 Session 2: May 22 to June 12

- Edit/Correction in the application form: June 9 to June 12

- Test centre allotment and announcement to candidates: June 13

- Students to reserve test dates and slots: June 14 and June 15

- Candidates to download the hall tickets for session 2: June 16

- BITSAT 2023 online test session 2: June 18 to June 22.

The test is held for students seeking admission to Integrated First Degree courses of BITS Pilani at the Pilani Campus, Hyderabad Campus, and K. K. Birla Goa Campus. A candidate seeking admission can opt for any session or even both.

Read all the Latest Education News here