BMC Asks Parents to Shift Their Children From Illegal Schools in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked parents to shift their children from illegal educational institutions before the new academic session. In its notification, the civic body said that there are nearly 210 illegal schools in Mumbai with close to 50,000 students enrolled in them. BMC has warned these illegal schools with FIRs against management if they don’t shut down with immediate effect.

In its order, the Joint Commissioner of Education in the BMC, Ajit Kumbhar said, “The city’s education department works on the instructions and rules of the state education department. The state government has issued strict directions to shut these schools.” The civic body has announced the names of illegal schools in the newspaper. The joint commissioner said, “If that is not deterrent enough, we will put up banners outside these institutes so parents know before enrolling their children,”.

Further, the officials have confirmed that students enrolled in illegal institutions will get admission to public schools or aided schools. “Education is the constitutional right of every child and the Central and state governments, besides local municipal corporations, are working diligently. However, some schools don’t follow the prescribed criteria pertaining to toilets, the capacity of each classroom, and eligibility of teachers,” the official from the BMC said. He said many educational institutions used to apply for regularisation before the state government but this year the government had decided to act strictly against them.

Only 62 of the 218 schools in Mumbai that were deemed to be illegal have been closed. According to representatives of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department, 30 further schools have received letters of closure, and other procedures are currently being carried out. The BMC has launched a vigorous campaign to crack down on unauthorised educational institutions in the state. At first, these schools were asked to shut down by April 25, 2023.

top videos

As reported by Hindustan Times, Nitin Dalvi an education activist said the process undertaken by BMC is at a slow pace and punitive action should be taken against the schools. “If the penalty imposed is not collected, FIR should be registered as necessary and these schools should be closed,” said Nitin Dalvi.